Thierry Henry’s reaction to Real Madrid on Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid does not intend to release its players for the Olympic Games. So this competition compromises the participation of Kylian Mbappé as well as some of his future partners such as his compatriot Eduardo Kamavinga or the Moroccan Brahim Díaz. A hard blow for France and for these Olympic Games in general. Questioned again on the subject at the press conference, Thierry Henry gave his opinion.

“That’s always the case. I knew how difficult it would be. I suspected it. This is completely normal, especially for clubs abroad. Here are the Olympics, in France, the French clubs will be there I think to help. But the foreign clubs So, I doubted it. I have never stopped at number one. We will see what we can do, the decision will be up to the club, although these are not FIFA dates. We will try to talk, but it is not easy. We will try to talk. We’ll see what we can do. There are a few branches on the tree. We have to survey each one. We’ll see if we can get them. It’s hard to prepare because we don’t have certainty. Yes, there are many names that We want to keep. But we don’t know when yes will come. And if the player changes clubs… it’s not easy, but we knew that”, responded to Espoirs and the coach of the Olympic team. Suffice it to say, it stinks even if Henry insists…