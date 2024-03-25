In a twist, Dani Alves gets out of jail!

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Dani Alves, after nearly 14 months behind bars in Brian 2, will be released from prison after raising bail of one million euros. The Barcelona Court of Appeal decided on his provisional release on Wednesday 20 March with a dissenting vote. The footballer requested his temporary release on several occasions, but was always denied due to his high financial means and the flight risk due to the absence of an extradition treaty between Brazil and Spain.

Dani Alves managed to collect a million euros

However, last Wednesday the court accepted his release on a bail of 1 million euros. Dani Alves, surprised by the amount, managed to put it together hastily, despite the public reluctance of some of his supporters, such as the Neymar family, to contribute to the payment.

🚨‼️ Ultima Hora | Dani Alves has re-raised the million euros needed to get Logrado out of jail and release the bride. 👉 Free query in the nearest hours is 14 months in that box pic.twitter.com/cwmznhuee3 – Carousel Deportivo (@carousel) March 25, 2024