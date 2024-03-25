Sports

In a twist, Dani Alves gets out of jail!

Photo of Admin Admin26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Dani Alves, after nearly 14 months behind bars in Brian 2, will be released from prison after raising bail of one million euros. The Barcelona Court of Appeal decided on his provisional release on Wednesday 20 March with a dissenting vote. The footballer requested his temporary release on several occasions, but was always denied due to his high financial means and the flight risk due to the absence of an extradition treaty between Brazil and Spain.

Dani Alves managed to collect a million euros

However, last Wednesday the court accepted his release on a bail of 1 million euros. Dani Alves, surprised by the amount, managed to put it together hastily, despite the public reluctance of some of his supporters, such as the Neymar family, to contribute to the payment.

In sum

Dani Alves, convicted of rape by the Spanish justice system, will be officially released from prison this Monday. The Barcelona Court of Appeal decided on his provisional release on Wednesday 20 March with a dissenting vote.

Julian Padebos

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin26 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Rouet package in Toulouse, nine changes to starting XV

February 1, 2024

Yankees emerge as favorite to sign Marcus Stroman (report)

January 11, 2024

Jean-Louis Gasset can already change his tactical system

February 24, 2024

Bourg-en-Bresse brings down leader Monaco in BetClick Elite

February 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button