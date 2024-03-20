Follow the group stage draw live!

Not all teams have qualified yet, but the women’s and men’s Olympic tournaments will get a little more solid this evening with the draws for the group stage. Among the women, Herve Renard and the blues hat appear in 1. Good news. Eugenie Le Sommer’s partners are in fact guaranteed to avoid two heavyweights, namely the last two world champion nations: Spain and the United States.

But be careful, because hats 2 and 3 can be very unpleasant surprises for them (Germany, Japan, Australia and Canadian title holders). As a reminder, the Blues will play two group matches at the OL Den (July 25 and 31) and one at Geoffroy-Guichard (July 28). Committed to the French team until the end of the Olympics, will Herve Renard lead Les Bleus to their first major title?

Thierry Henry’s inclusion in the men’s side was also a strong signal with these Olympic Games in mind. To forget the Tokyo fiasco in 2021, a very famous coach is supposed to put together an XXL team. No one knows yet if “Titi” will be able to pick up stars like Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud or Raphaël Varane, but the Bosses des Bleus will at least be able to start studying their future opponents.

Like women, blues are in hat 1. A good point that allows them to avoid Argentina, which is also present in the first hat. As for the rest, it should be remembered that FIFA plans, as far as possible, to place one team from each confederation in each group. This would allow France to avoid Spain (Chapter 2), Israel and Ukraine (Chapter 4). As a reminder, Henry’s men will play their group matches at the Velodrome (July 24 and 30) and Nice (July 27).

Male table

– Group A :

France

United States

Asia-Africa play-off winner (Guinea)

New Zealand

– Group B :

Argentina

Morocco

Skilled Asian 3

Ukraine

– Group C :

Skilled Asian 2

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

– Group D :

Skilled Asian 1

Paraguay

the gardener

Israel

A painting of a woman

