They look for the suspect – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police released surveillance video and said they are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a purse from a woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle stopped at a traffic light in the city.

The incident, which took place on February 18 at 2:12 a.m., was recorded on surveillance video.

The images show a silver Hyundai Elantra pulled up behind the scooter at a traffic light at the intersection between NW 19th Avenue and NW 28th Street, according to police.

The victims were traveling on a scooter and stopped at a red light at the above intersection when the suspect exited the Hyundai Elantra. The subject grabbed the victim’s purse and a struggle ensued, but the alleged offender managed to overpower the victim and fled with the purse, police said.

The offender re-entered a silver Hyundai Elantra and fled northbound on NW 18th Avenue. The victims chased the offenders but were unable to catch them.

Miami Police detectives are searching for the suspect vehicle and the person who exited the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Miami Police Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370 or the Miami-Dade Crime Hotline at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).