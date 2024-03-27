Tremors in the US by USGS: Recent earthquakes and epicenter area today, March 27 | United States Geological Survey | Mix

As per last National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM), an instrument that assists with earthquakes, is responsible for issuing warnings about telluric movements experienced throughout the North American country. About 230 million people in the United States could be affected by potential large-magnitude earthquakes in 100 years. For this reason, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Reports daily earthquakes in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas and other states. Here I share the report updated in real time Today, Wednesday March 27 Supported with interactive maps, with data such as epicenter, intensity, exact time and areas affected by the most recent earthquake The latest earthquake and warning system Shake Alert.

Earthquakes occur in the US primarily because of its location Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​intense seismic activity. Although most earthquakes occur in sparsely populated areas such as the Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, the San Andreas Fault in California is a major threat to densely populated areas.

This San Andreas Fault It is a transform fault that runs more than 1,000 kilometers California. The Pacific plate is moving northward while the North American plate is moving southward, creating constant stress on the fault. This stress is released in the form of earthquakes, some of which can be large.

Angels And San Francisco They are located on different tectonic plates, which increases the risk of large earthquakes. As the plates slide over each other, they build up energy that can be released suddenly, causing The devastating San Francisco earthquake of 1906, the most famous in United States history. It is estimated that its magnitude was between 7.7 and 8.4 and that it caused the death of about 3,000 people.

Tremors in the United States today, March 27

This allows technological progress USGS To be able to explore and understand more deeply the effects of earthquakes in a North American country, knowing that it is not yet possible to predict shocks. This way, we can share better information about the epicenter location, magnitude and exact time. Recent reports of earthquakes in the United States happened today Wednesday 27 MarchSome of the country’s most active faults are found in California (San Andreas), Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest.

“The new NSHM includes more faults, better characterized land surfaces, and computational advances that provide the most detailed view yet of the seismic hazards we face,” said Mark Peterson, USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study. . NSHM.

Which states in the USA have the highest number of earthquakes?

States recorded the highest shocks Texas, California, Alaska, Utah, Virgin Islands, Hawaii, among othersBecause they are located along the San Andreas Fault, one of the country’s major geological faults.

How to protect yourself from earthquakes in the United States?

Check out these tips on how to protect yourself during an earthquake in the United States:

Leave, cover and hold. This is the best way to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. If you are inside, get on the floor immediately, get under a sturdy table or desk, and cover your head and neck with your hands. If there is no table or desk nearby, position yourself under an interior wall or next to a low piece of furniture. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.

Stay away from windows and doors. Windows and doors can shatter during an earthquake, sending glass and other debris flying. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible.

If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees and power lines. Stay away from anything that could fall on you or injure you.

If you are in a car, pull over to the side of the road and stop. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.

If you are in a crowded place such as a shopping center or stadium, stay calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don’t try to run or push your way through the crowd.

After an earthquake, check for injuries and help those in need. Do not use elevators or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

Seismic hazard is the risk associated with potential earthquakes in a given area and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas.

