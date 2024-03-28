They are suing Mexicana in the US for more than $800 million

Mexico City.- Mexico’s new state airline, known as Mexicana, was sued by the company appointed by the Mexican government to manage aircraft leasing and hire crew, alleging that the airline’s lack of cooperation put the entire company at risk. According to information published by financial advisory company Bloomberg.

SAT Arrow Holdings, formerly Petrus Arrow Holdings, filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Wednesday seeking the full amount of its contract amount of $838.5 million and $2.4 million in costs.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched a new Mexican airline in December after the company stopped flying in 2010.

The government has marketed Mexicana as a new budget airline that will compete with domestic airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

According to government figures, the airline logged 160 flights in January.

López Obrador said last year that the government initially wanted to lease 10 Boeing 737 planes. But Mexicana now leases at least some of its planes to another regional airline, TAR Aerolíneas.

According to the complaint, SAT was contracted by the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDNA) to provide services including acquisition of aircraft and insurance, recruitment and training of pilots, crew, and organization of aircraft maintenance.

The company indicated that it understood that it would purchase the aircraft for Mexicana and that, ultimately, the government would cover the cost.

But SAT claims Mexicana breached its contract by failing to pay a deposit of more than $5.5 million so SAT could lease the first two of 10 planes.

The company says it has “moved forward” and tried to “do everything possible to maintain an important long-term business relationship” by continuing lease negotiations.

“Unfortunately, after SAT spent months negotiating related financing and leasing documents with prospective banks and lessors, the airline refused to sign any documents with these entities,” SAT said in the complaint.

“SAT has made every effort to work with Cedena to resolve these issues. But, instead of resolving these various violations, Mexicana Airlines has, in a confusing manner, attempted to impose financial sanctions on SAT and hold it responsible for not making any deliveries. . planes. recognized, in their contracts,” he indicated.

The Secretary of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.