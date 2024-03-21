They capture two generals serving as witnesses in the trial of Juan Orlando Hernandez.
Detention
Tegucigalpa, Honduras. generals Tulio Romero Palacios And Willy Oseguera Rodaswho served as a witness in the trial against the former President of Honduras (2014-2018 and 2018-2022), JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZwere captured This Thursday afternoon – March 21 – according to the Minister of Security, Gustavo Sanchez.
Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas were returning from the United States when they were detained at the Palmerola airport in the Comayagua department of central Honduras.
Sanchez revealed that the generals are heading to the facilities of the Directorate of Police Investigations (DPI) and will later be transferred to a military court where they have active arrest warrants.
Armed forces generals are accused of crimes Abandon the destination against the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which accuses him of not seeking permission to appear in New York’s Southern District Court to testify in the trial against the former Honduran president.
Now with their arrests, the generals will appear in a military court of first instance to explain why they testified in the trial against JOH without authorization.
Lawyer Fernando Gonzales, the defense attorney for the generals, assured after his summons that his clients had committed no crime and “should not ask for permission,” as they believed they had the status not to do so in the institution.
“We maintain the thesis that they are innocent and that justice and legality should prevail; “They should not seek permission as they have enough seniority,” he explained.
Gonzales elaborated that “the generals have enough rank and seniority,” so “they did absolutely nothing, no fault, if they did (give them a dishonorable discharge), in this case, they would show that the military establishment is being politicized.” .””, he warned.
The Honduran Armed Forces (FFAA) spoke out on March 4 and accused two generals who traveled to New York without permission to do so and therefore face military justice, and it took almost 20 days to find them.
“The officers described above, being on active duty, did not carry out the process of leaving the country established by the military laws and regulations and their actions are illegal from every point of view in the military field,” a part says. statement. publication.
They added that “from the point of view of the military court, the action taken by the two officers in question, is illegal, consequently, the said information will be transferred to the military courts of first instance, so that it is in the jurisdiction. area, where it is prescribed. In accordance with the law Apply as it is.”
“Statements issued by the above officials in any international case are strictly personal responsibility, therefore they do not represent the position of the armed forces,” they said.
For his part, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Roosevelt Hernandez, believed that the generals had committed a “crime” by not showing up for duty and assured that it would be a military court of first instance that would officially issue arrest warrants against them. Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas after receiving the complaint this Wednesday morning.
“They committed an offense where they left their destination, because they did not inform the institution, the normal procedure is followed, a complaint is filed in the court of first instance of the military court and they must issue an arrest warrant, it can is There can be two ways, an arrest warrant can be issued from the entities that are responsible or appear in court personally through a legal representative,” Hernandez said.