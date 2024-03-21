They capture two generals serving as witnesses in the trial of Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Detention

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. generals Tulio Romero Palacios And Willy Oseguera Rodaswho served as a witness in the trial against the former President of Honduras (2014-2018 and 2018-2022), JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZwere captured This Thursday afternoon – March 21 – according to the Minister of Security, Gustavo Sanchez. Romero Palacios and Oseguera Rodas were returning from the United States when they were detained at the Palmerola airport in the Comayagua department of central Honduras. Sanchez revealed that the generals are heading to the facilities of the Directorate of Police Investigations (DPI) and will later be transferred to a military court where they have active arrest warrants. Armed forces generals are accused of crimes Abandon the destination against the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which accuses him of not seeking permission to appear in New York’s Southern District Court to testify in the trial against the former Honduran president. Now with their arrests, the generals will appear in a military court of first instance to explain why they testified in the trial against JOH without authorization.

Lawyer Fernando Gonzales, the defense attorney for the generals, assured after his summons that his clients had committed no crime and “should not ask for permission,” as they believed they had the status not to do so in the institution. “We maintain the thesis that they are innocent and that justice and legality should prevail; “They should not seek permission as they have enough seniority,” he explained. Gonzales elaborated that “the generals have enough rank and seniority,” so “they did absolutely nothing, no fault, if they did (give them a dishonorable discharge), in this case, they would show that the military establishment is being politicized.” .””, he warned.