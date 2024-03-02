USA

Cayey religious leader sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

A man described by federal prosecutors Religious leader in Cayey Sentenced for service last Tuesday 20 years in prison for two counts of producing child pornography.

A press release said Eduardo Luis Marrero Casanova53, was sentenced last Tuesday.

The indictment against Marrero Casanova states that From December 2022 to January 25, 2023, he used his cell phone and messaging system to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce two 15-year-old males to have physical relations. Additionally, you knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor, and attempted to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the intent of a visual representation of such conduct.

The federal prosecutor’s office did not immediately specify which religious sect or church Marrero Casanova leads.

On the other hand, in a separate case, a Salinas resident, referred to as Alexander Joel Rivera-SantosFederal Judge Francisco A. Besosa was sentenced on February 9 to four years and three months in prison and five years of supervised release. Possession of material exploitative of minors.

Manny’s court file establishes that an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Phoenix of the Viber app, with which child pornography was exchanged, identified some members of the chat.

Many users’ numbers were linked to telephone numbers in Puerto Rico. Those numbers were forwarded to HSI San Juan for further investigation. A search of open source databases revealed that Rivera Santos used one of the cell phone numbers identified as a known member of that chat room.

The results of the investigation revealed that, between approximately May 6, 2021 and June 24, 2022, Rivera Santos used a mobile phone connected to the Internet to view content containing images of child pornography. That is, sexually explicit images of minors performing sexual acts, including images of minors under the age of 12.

Federal prosecutors Daniel Alvarez Lora and Amelina Agret Barreto handled the cases.

