USA

Weapons Prosecutor’s Office Wants to Show Jury in Juan Orlando Hernandez’s Trial

Photo of Admin Admin12 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

The New York prosecutor’s office plans to introduce an arsenal of real weapons during the trial of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez.

This Monday, an officer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), identified as “John Miller,” is expected to present the weapons as evidence in the conspiracy, weapons trafficking and drug trafficking charges against Juan Orlando Hernandez. faces

Photo: Courtesy

The arsenal includes a variety of weapons ranging from semi-automatic pistols to assault weapons and grenade launchers. The defendant’s defense has requested that the weapons be presented only in the form of photographs, arguing that the physical display could intimidate the jury.

Photo: Yosef Amaya

However, the prosecutor’s office insists on the presentation of actual weapons as an integral part of its case. Next, we detail the weapons.

Photo: Yosef Amaya

The Beretta 92FS is a semi-automatic pistol manufactured by the Fabrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta company, known for its widespread use in military and police forces around the world.

Photo: Courtesy

The HK MP-5, a submachine gun designed by Heckler & Koch (H&K) in the 1960s, distinguished for its precision and reliability, is widely used in tactical operations.

Photo: Courtesy

The FN P90, an advanced compact weapon designed by FN Herstal in the 1980s, is characterized by its innovative design and rapid fire capability.

Photo: Courtesy

The M4, the standard American assault rifle in many military and police forces.

Photo: Courtesy

The AR-15, a semi-automatic assault rifle designed by Armalite in the 1950s, is lightweight and easy to handle, used primarily in civilian and military applications.

Photo: Courtesy

The AK-47, the iconic assault rifle designed by Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov, is known for its reliability and is one of the most widely used rifles in the world.

Photo: Courtesy

The AK-47 Rocket Mounted Grenade is a grenade launcher designed for use with the AK series of assault rifles, providing additional firepower on the battlefield.

Photo: Courtesy

The AK-103, a modern assault rifle designed by the Kalashnikov concern, is an updated version of the classic AK-47, which stands out for its precision and durability.

Photo: Courtesy

The Caltech PMR 30, a precision rifle of Russian origin, known for its ergonomics and accuracy, is a popular choice among sports shooters.

Photo: Courtesy

The IMI Galil, an assault rifle developed by Israel Military Industries (IMI), is based on the AK-47 design and is known for its ruggedness and reliability on the battlefield.

Photo: Courtesy

The FN 57 is a semi-automatic pistol manufactured by FN Herstle, notable for its high ammunition capacity and firepower, used by special forces around the world.

Photo: Courtesy

Glocks are semi-automatic pistols widely used by police and military forces around the world, known for their reliability and ease of use.

Photo: Courtesy

The Uzi is a compact and versatile automatic weapon used by military and security forces around the world.

Photo: Courtesy

An RPG, a shoulder rocket launcher used for anti-tank attacks, has heat warheads designed to penetrate the armor of enemy vehicles.

Photo: Courtesy

The Browning M2 caliber 50 is a heavy machine gun known for its power and range, used in a variety of military platforms and contexts to provide effective fire support.

Photo: Courtesy

Drafting

2024/03/0310:36H.

Exclusive to subscribers

Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.

Subscribe

Thanks for informing yourself
The Herald

You have reached your article limit

Subscribe and access unlimited articles, newsletters, events and many more benefits.

Subscribe

Thanks for informing yourself
The Herald

Special article under registration

Log in or register to access the best journalism content.

Enter

Thanks for informing yourself
The Herald

Tags:

Office of the Prosecutor

Weapons

Jury

JOH trial

NY

JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin12 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Cuban explains why he chose Arizona to live in the United States

January 20, 2024

Texas authorities begin detaining migrants at public park near US-Mexico border, official says

January 18, 2024

Three people are dead after a shooting at an alleged Airbnb party in Texas

January 21, 2024

United States suspends funding to UN agency helping Palestinians: They suspect its staff attacked Israel

January 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button