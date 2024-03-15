They appeal the court’s ruling on humanitarian parole in the United States

A group of 21 states led by Republicans appealed a federal judge’s decision in Texas that favored the continuation of a humanitarian parole program aimed at citizens of countries such as Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela.

The legal battle for humanitarian parole, still alive, took a new turn after an appeal filed by a group of Republican states. Decision by Federal Judge Drew Tipton who, from Texas, ruled on March 8 in favor of retaining the program.

An immigration initiative promoted by The Joe Biden administration The Republican appeal, added to legal filings earlier this week, is now in the crosshairs of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Plaintiff states argue against humanitarian parole and promise to prolong the litigation as they wait for an opportunity to present their case.

a lawyer Willie Allenin statements for Strong coffee, said he believed in a solid defense of humanitarian parole by conservative Judge Tipton, a 2020 appointee by President Donald Trump. He does not believe it is possible to reverse his judgment.

However, the Uncertainty remains Among the thousands of immigrants with pending applications for this immigration program.

The situation has been particularly tense since January 2023, when a lawsuit led by Texas challenged the immigration policy, alleging significant financial harm to state services such as health care, education and public safety.

Increases delay in judicial process Concerns of applicants and their families, who are awaiting a final verdict, which is not expected at this time. We have to be very attentive to how everything develops.

Official statistics show that more than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela have come to the United States legally under the protection of humanitarian parole since it took effect on January 6, 2023.

This legal development represents another example of the polarization on the American scene around immigration policy issues, which directly impact the lives of thousands of individuals seeking a safer and more stable future in the United States.