Biden calls Putin ‘HDP crazy’ and again accuses him of ending Navalny’s life

United States President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” on Wednesday. According to the American press, during an event to collect donations in San Francisco.

In addition, he accused Putin and his “mentors”. The end of the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Who died in jail on February 16.

“We have that crazy son of a bitch guy like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict.But the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said in a brief speech at an event attended by a small group of reporters in San Francisco.

The outcry over Biden’s harsh language follows other occasions in which The Russian president has been called a “butcher” and a “war criminal”.Who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Biden also said the United States would make an announcement on Friday A package of new and stronger sanctions against Russia For the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

about, The Kremlin this Thursday accused Biden of behaving like a “Hollywood cowboy.” For referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as such.

It is clear that Mr. Biden behaves in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons.

“If the president of that country uses such vocabulary, he should be ashamed. “It is clear that Mr. Biden behaves in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in statements to Russian public television.

Peskov recommended that Biden ask his advisers “if they find a single Insulting remarks made by President Putin towards him”

“It is unlikely that such rude statements from the mouth of a US head of state could in any way offend another head of state, much less President Putin,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson added that this represented an insult “Too much shame for that country, That is, the United States.”

In a slip, when he had an open microphone in January 2022, Biden even called a Fox News reporter a “son of a bitch.”

