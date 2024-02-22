USA

Biden calls Putin ‘HDP crazy’ and again accuses him of ending Navalny’s life

Photo of Admin Admin13 hours ago
0 57 2 minutes read

United States President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” on Wednesday. According to the American press, during an event to collect donations in San Francisco.

(You might be interested in: What was the Russian foreign minister, Putin’s main asset, looking for in Latin America this week?)

In addition, he accused Putin and his “mentors”. The end of the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Who died in jail on February 16.

“We have that crazy son of a bitch guy like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict.But the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said in a brief speech at an event attended by a small group of reporters in San Francisco.

Related topics


The outcry over Biden’s harsh language follows other occasions in which The Russian president has been called a “butcher” and a “war criminal”.Who ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(You can also read: London High Court to rule on extradition of Julian Assange as soon as possible)

Biden also said the United States would make an announcement on Friday A package of new and stronger sanctions against Russia For the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

about, The Kremlin this Thursday accused Biden of behaving like a “Hollywood cowboy.” For referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as such.

It is clear that Mr. Biden behaves in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons.

“If the president of that country uses such vocabulary, he should be ashamed. “It is clear that Mr. Biden behaves in the style of a Hollywood cowboy for internal political reasons,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in statements to Russian public television.

(Also Read: New Immigration Law The United States Is Analyzing And It Will Affect Green Cards)

Peskov recommended that Biden ask his advisers “if they find a single Insulting remarks made by President Putin towards him

“It is unlikely that such rude statements from the mouth of a US head of state could in any way offend another head of state, much less President Putin,” he said.

The presidential spokesperson added that this represented an insult “Too much shame for that country, That is, the United States.”

In a slip, when he had an open microphone in January 2022, Biden even called a Fox News reporter a “son of a bitch.”

(Continue reading: Gaza and Ukraine: Opening issues of G20 meeting in Brazil)

EFE



Source link

Photo of Admin Admin13 hours ago
0 57 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Senators negotiate a deal to close the border if migrant crossings increase

4 weeks ago

Russian man found guilty of flying without ticket or passport

4 weeks ago

Grisi Ortega Slams Italo Villaseca in US: Shows Black Eye, Claims Beating Lost Her 7-Month Child | Megali TV La Firm | shows

19 hours ago

Ecuador’s president wants to separate himself from Bucale

January 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button