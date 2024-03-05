Wendy Juliet, Colombian who died under strange circumstances in the US – Santander – Colombia

The death of Wendy Julieth Villalba Fuentes, 24, has become a mystery and a suspicious case. Colombian woman, A native of Santanderwho were found dead in recent days Reported missing on February 27.



The few details known about his death have been revealed by his relatives who suggested it He was working at a restaurant in Houston and decided to quit.

Soon after that decision, the girl disappeared and days later they reported her dead at a medical center in the area.

Photo: SUPPLIED TO EL TIEMPO

The family is asking the authorities A medical report in the USA About the causes of his death as there are many hypotheses such as a A ‘ghost car’ that could have run over her or been on the beach and died.

Wendy Juliet left Girón, Santander, in Months spent with high expectations, wanting to step out of your comfort zone. he went USA With two friends, wants to improve himself.

In Bucaramanga He earned a living working in a bar and managed to study a technical career at the University of Santander, UDES.

I study at the University of Santander Photo: SUPPLIED TO EL TIEMPO

‘Yuis’, He called her into his loving family since childhood. She was a woman who fought for the rights of children and the elderly, loved to take care of the environment and was loyal to animals.

His uncle Carlos Leyva told EL Time A word that can describe a young woman ‘Fighter’, that was his life, fighting to help.

“Prudent, hard-working, she took care of animals, the environment, she fought for the elderly, she made sure people didn’t pollute the environment, she helped everyone, she was an entrepreneur, she was independent, charismatic, she was always there. Smile, She was never rude, “she was a good daughter.”said his uncle.

Wendy last posted on her Facebook account on February 22. He has shared a video singing and two other pictures.

The cost of repatriating his body is 35 million pesos

Santander’s family finds one way or another to bring his body and send him away. They are raising funds for that, as it cost them 35 million pesos to return home.

Those are two bank accounts that can help bring your body.

Let’s help, 🙌🙏This 24-year-old girl died in the United States, her death was mysterious and there are no details, but her family wants to say goodbye #Santander

Melissa Munera Zambrano

EL TIEMPO Correspondent – Bucaramanga.