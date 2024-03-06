These two absurd videos are taking the web by storm

On TikTok, two silly clips are currently fighting for the title of the most liked video on the platform.Image: Capture / Watson Montage

On TikTok, two clips are currently vying for the title of the most liked videos on the platform. What they have in common: Both are completely absurd.

As of 2019, the record for the most liked photo on Instagram was held by Kyle Jenner. Cliché, however, fell victim to unexpected competition. Its popularity rating was surpassed by the egg photo…! But not the only one. The new record was set by the @world_record_egg account, which has garnered over 60 million likes to date.

The star in question Image: Instagram

Regarding Tik Tok, is influencer Bella Porch who currently has the most liked video on the platform. The lipsyncing clip has received nearly 795 million views and 64 million likes so far. All this for a young girl… who shakes her head.

This video of Bella Porch has gone viral Video: Exterior / Comfort

But – drum roll – another video is now in the running for the ultimate favor of the websphere. It’s… a simple flash photo of a bowl of chocolate strawberries. The explosion of images has been viewed nearly 271 million times and liked 36 million times.

The famous chocolate strawberry Video: Exterior / Comfort

An unfamiliar face

This video was uploaded by unknown user “pray4gabs”. There is no description, just the hashtags #fy, #foryou, #strawberry, #chocolate and #chocolatecoveredstrawberries.

In the background we hear a song What you won’t do for love By Bobby Caldwell, dating from 1978. Thanks to the viral video, the song reached number one on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

Shortly after its publication, on February 5, Strawberry had already received 190 million views. After this, Bella Porch’s music video received a surge of love. In the comment columns of two videos, Internet users compare two digital falls, betting on which one will come out on top in the numbers.

So this is a bit of a friendly competition that allowed both TikToks to get record views. Moreover, @world_record_egg similarly made its mark on the web.

Apart from these absolutely thrilling clips, there are several other candidates competing for the title of Most Liked Video. For example:

Reasons for success

It’s not always easy to understand what makes a video go viral. On the dance platform, countless users are trying to explain how this happened. Everyone comes to the same conclusion: the people who use the platform offbeat humor, And the algorithm gives positive feedback to these types of posts.

