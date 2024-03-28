Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are divorced! All the most beautiful photos of actress and dancer and choreographer

Rumors of divorce between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied had been circulating for months and no one wanted to believe them. The information was confirmed today by AFP. The 42-year-old Israeli-American actress and the 46-year-old French dancer and choreographer are divorced. Divorce proceedings were finalized last month, a source from Natalie Portman’s entourage confirmed to AFP.

While some rumors accused him of infidelity, Benjamin Millepied decided to confront him during an interview with the magazine last June. Paris match. “Smart people know that truth cannot be read in tabloids.”Between 2014 and 2016 the dance director of the Paris Opera responded to this topic.”Like me, she also has this desire not to expose our private lives. Well, that was especially the case at the beginning of our story, now we don’t even talk about it. We don’t feel the need to expose our relationship. It’s not the way I promote my work. And it’s the same for him“, he added at the time.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied return to Paris with their two children

Married since August 2012, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied recently chose to move back to Paris with their two children, Aleph born in June 2011 and Amalia born in February 2017. The choreographer had mentioned and that was not meant to offend him. . “Even today in America I am the husband of madam“, he confided, although he had been for a long time”Star of American Ballet“, that his career continued to grow and his name became more and more known. This choice to return to France was also evident to his children.”Through its geography, Los Angeles isolates people. (…) When children grow up, they cannot have their independence because they are too dependent on the car. For my 11-year-old son, it was starting to get difficult. All this made me blue and my wife and I said ‘let’s go home’. This return is a real family project“, his father explained Paris match.

Despite the move, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied haven’t been seen together in months — except for their daughter’s birthday in Los Angeles a few weeks ago — enough to further fuel the rumors. Even more so when the actress appeared without her wedding ring. Both the actors met on the sets of the film black swan Separate outings followed. Last week, Natalie Portman appeared radiant at the Dior fashion show, of which she is the muse as part of Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024/2025.