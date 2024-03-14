These radical Israelis are trying to block humanitarian aid to Gaza

notice – Demonstrators from the Tsav 9 collective, which claims to have blocked about fifty caravans since early January in Kerem Shalom and Nitzana, say they are acting on behalf of their compatriots.

Special Envoy to Nice (Israel).

They drove for more than an hour on a bad track, slaloming between potholes and engulfed in clouds of dust, as if to avoid close surveillance. But upon their arrival at the Nice border crossing, the fifty Israelis who came to protest the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip faced few obstacles. As a form, the police definitely asked them to vacate this “restricted zone”.

They then saw him marching down the road leading to the terminal, waving a flag with the Star of David and waving his banner: “Only pressure on Hamas will allow the release of our hostages. » Behind them, 24 trucks that had arrived from Jordan the day before, as well as about ten other trucks from the port of Ashdod, loaded with bags marked with Turkish colors, waited to be authorized to depart, with their engines off. towards the enclave. “It’s clear we won’t get through today”The driver sighed…