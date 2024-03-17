The CNSP condemns the 2012 military agreement with the United States

Niger denounced, on the evening of Saturday March 16 “with immediate effect”, the military cooperation agreement with the United States. An agreement was signed in 2012, while the Americans today have about a thousand troops in the country, as well as a large drone base in Agadez. On national television, a government spokesman called the cooperation “inappropriate” and “not meeting expectations”.

According to Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, the cooperation agreement will be ” A simple verbal note “,” Imposed unilaterally » by Washington. The document will force Niger to pay bills related to taxes on American aircraft, which will cost several billion, according to the spokesman. Niami has also complained of having no information about American operations, while ignoring their personnel and deployed equipment.

Thus, a member of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP) judged “ Illegal » American presence on Nigerian territory. The decision follows a high-level American delegation’s visit to Niamey between Tuesday 12 March and Thursday 14 March. a visit” Without respect for diplomatic practices “and” imposed », according to Amadou Abdramane.

Discussions will focus on the current transition and the selection of foreign partners. According to the colonel-major, the Americans accused Niami of making secret agreements. In the military sphere with Russia, or on uranium with Iran. The spokesperson condemned thus “ Condescending attitudes and threats of retaliation “Americans. What” weakens relationships “and” Undermining trust between our governments “, he said.

Amadou Abdraman recalled that these foreign partnerships respect international law, when on July 26, after the coup, Washington suspended ” Unilateral and sudden ” Her Military cooperation with Niger. This Saturday March 16 decision thus looks like a revenge move from Niami.