In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army refuses to open fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid

The Israeli military on Friday, March 15, denied killing Gazans waiting for humanitarian aid in the north of the Gaza Strip, which Hamas blamed on it. “Press reports that Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid distribution point are false”Clarifying, announced the Israeli army in a brief statement “Analyze the event critically” But without detailing his version of the facts at this stage.

The Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip reported early Friday morning that twenty people had been killed and nearly one hundred and fifty wounded. “Israel Fire” Targeted crowds of people waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. “Israeli occupation forces targeted a gathering of civilians awaiting humanitarian aid (at Gaza City Roundabout). The number of victims taken to Al-Shifa Hospital was raised to 20 dead and 155 injured.The ministry announced that 14 deaths had been reported earlier.

At the site, at the hospital, an Agence France-Presse associate saw numerous ambulances transporting corpses and gunshot wounds.

Threat of widespread drought

The United Nations fears widespread drought in the region encircled by Israel, particularly in the hard-to-reach north, where about 300,000 people currently live.

Faced with the humanitarian crisis, many countries have decided to diversify the ways of delivering aid to the population by using airdrops or sea corridors from Cyprus with the first ship from the NGO Open Arms expected in the coming hours.

In late February, according to Hamas, more than a hundred people lost their lives in a food aid delivery that became a nightmare in the north of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces admitted to firing on Palestinians that its troops then considered themselves there. “threat”.

The world with AFP

