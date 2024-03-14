In Gaza, a “ceasefire would be a victory for Hamas” against Israel.

interview – “Insulting opponents can only breed revengers and new fighters,” believes a former Marine colonel, who is publishing a new essay this Thursday.

Michel Goya is a former colonel of the marines and a doctor in contemporary history. He worked at the Forces Employment Doctrine Center at the Military School as an officer in the Feedback Research Division (DREX).

In this capacity, he analyzed conflicts and their issues in the Middle East. It publishes this Thursday Fire, understanding the stakes of the Israel-Hamas war which traces the political and military history of this confrontation.

Le Figaro. – This work appears after a few months An Immediate History of the Ukrainian War. What is the difference between these conflicts that saturate our media spaces?

Michel Goya. – They are not of the same nature. Israel has to face the armed organization Hamas. Certainly, this organization has many features of the state, including the army. The context, however, is different. Strategic surprise, on the other hand, brings these two conflicts together. October 7 attack in Israel, like February 24 in Ukraine