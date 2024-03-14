News

In Gaza, a “ceasefire would be a victory for Hamas” against Israel.

Photo of Admin Admin25 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

interview – “Insulting opponents can only breed revengers and new fighters,” believes a former Marine colonel, who is publishing a new essay this Thursday.

Michel Goya is a former colonel of the marines and a doctor in contemporary history. He worked at the Forces Employment Doctrine Center at the Military School as an officer in the Feedback Research Division (DREX).

In this capacity, he analyzed conflicts and their issues in the Middle East. It publishes this Thursday Fire, understanding the stakes of the Israel-Hamas war which traces the political and military history of this confrontation.

Le Figaro. This work appears after a few months An Immediate History of the Ukrainian War. What is the difference between these conflicts that saturate our media spaces?

Michel Goya. – They are not of the same nature. Israel has to face the armed organization Hamas. Certainly, this organization has many features of the state, including the army. The context, however, is different. Strategic surprise, on the other hand, brings these two conflicts together. October 7 attack in Israel, like February 24 in Ukraine

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 90% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

(TagsToTranslate)Gaza Strip

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin25 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Another threat from Hamas: It has warned that the hostages will not be returned alive until Israel stops attacks on Gaza.

January 11, 2024

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican primary, beating Nikki Haley

January 24, 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky recognizes the “extremely difficult” situation on several fronts

3 weeks ago

Putin flies on a Tupolev strategic bomber carrying nuclear weapons

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button