“There were people passing out from heatstroke”

Austin Butler rose to fame with his portrayal of legendary musician Elvis Presley in the critically acclaimed biopic ElvisRecently joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus Dune 2, for the first time. While the actor noted the extraordinary working experience, Butler also opened up about the harsh conditions in which the cast and crew had to work.

Revealing two horrific situations he personally endured, Austin Butler, who plays the bald villain, Fayed-Rautha, the ruthless nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, revealed how he overcame his character. Narrating the scorching heat and how he had to wear a bald cap on top of it, Butler shared the challenging circumstances. However, he eventually admitted to having a bonding experience on set despite all odds.

Austin Butler revealed challenging circumstances Dune 2 Set

Following her appearance in the critically acclaimed movie ElvisAfter which he got an opportunity to attend Masters of the Air, Austin Butler grabbed the limelight in Hollywood. The actor, who rose to fame through his stellar performances in his projects, eventually played the villain in Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus. Dune: Part Two.

Joining Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya for the first time, Austin Butler played Fayed-Rautha, the ruthless nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. But while the opportunity came as a blessing for Butler’s career, the experience was quite challenging. opens about Dune 2 Setting the conditions, the actor revealed the challenging circumstances.

speaking together EW, Austin Butler noted how the sets were 110 degrees, and on top of that, since he played a bald villain, he had to wear a bald cap. Discussing the experience of filming in the extreme heat, Butler revealed how everyone on set had to pull off their characters flawlessly in those extreme conditions.

Austin Butler noted the experience was a bonding one, despite the setbacks

Making a film is not an easy task and Austin Butler’s experience while shooting Dune: Part Two Speaks volumes. Revealing his fair share of challenges after joining the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi thriller, Butler noted how the set was turned into a microwave oven and people were passing out from heat stroke.

“It was 110 degrees and so hot. I had a bald cap, and it was between two sound stages that were just 200-foot walls and this gray box of sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week“

However, despite sharing his terrifying experience during the shooting of the upcoming highly anticipated movie Dune 2, Austin Butler claimed that he enjoyed his time on set. Having experienced a bonding experience through setbacks, Butler noted that there was something humbling about filming together under such extreme conditions.

“It really bonds the whole crew. There is something very humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment”

After Austin Butler shared his experience, Denis Villeneuve noted that the films were filmed in such challenging conditions. As Butler had recently joined the sequel, he was not aware of the shooting conditions of the previous film. Further, Villeneuve noted that since the films were shot in harsh conditions, it was important to give him a break, otherwise he had initially planned to shoot back to back.

Dune: Part Two Hits theaters on March 1, 2024.