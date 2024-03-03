Britney Spears: Her Ex Sam Asgari Finally Speaks About Their Divorce!

Britney Spears’ ex, Sam Asghari, has decided to break his silence about their divorce. He spoke with an open heart!

For many years, Britney Spears has a A beautiful love story with Sam Asghari. But after a year of marriage, they decided to divorce. The young man decided to speak on this topic.

“I have had nothing but an incredible experience”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari started dating in 2017. They got married in June 2022 and decided to divorce last August. In an interview with the public, the young man told about his story.

First, he admitted: “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for so long. And people fall apart and people move on” .

The model also explained that she has no animosity towards Britney Spears. Before explaining that he loved the time he spent with the singer. He has no intention of speaking ill of the latter.

Sam Asgari declared: “I always hate people who leave certain relationships – and sometimes they said they loved each other and they ate at the same table (together) – so I never understood when people broke up. Going, They talk bad about each other” .

Britney Spears’ ex said: “It’s something I will never do. Because I’ve had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life. And it will always be a part of my life. This is a chapter in my life.” .

Sam Asgari Absolutely no intention of spitting on your ex. Especially since the two had a great time together. To our colleagues at People, he explained that he will be celebrating his birthday this Sunday, March 3.

Britney Spears’ ex opens his heart

The young man revealed that he now wants to create a “healthy lifestyle”. Before clarifying that Also fully focused on his career. Britney Spears’ ex has also expressed his confidence.

Sam Asgari said: “I thought 30-year-olds were so big when I was in high school. But with everyone I talk to, the older they get, the more they enjoy life. Because with age comes wisdom and experience” .

“And I think life experiences are beautiful, so that’s something I’m really excited to be able to grow on.” Britney Spears’ ex kept a secret.

Sam Asgari said that his story is a life experience. For the moment, he doesn’t want to get back together. He also explained that the only The love of his life was his Doberman Porsha.

Britney Spears’ ex pointed out: “I have always had the most positive mindset about life. My life experiences have made me the person I am today. I’ll keep growing” .