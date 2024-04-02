Health

After seven postponements of surgical intervention, this child is now considered “inoperable”.

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read

A Scottish woman said her 10-year-old daughter’s “chance to live” had been “sacrificed”. The child suffers from Rette syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development and causes advanced scoliosis. Little Eva’s spine suffered from such twists and turns that the little girl became “passive,” doctors told her mother.

The latter, however, pointed to multiple postponements of scheduled surgical operations and accused her of jeopardizing her daughter’s chances, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The need for information

As of May 2022, Eva’s spinal curvature is 60.89 degrees. Last year it was 107.9 degrees and today it’s 110 degrees, said mother Jill Lockhart. “They waited so long, and now they say it’s too late,” she lamented. As she goes through the events, she believes that she does not understand the situation.

“We were told last week that the operation could take place on March 28. Today we’re being told it’s inefficient and I can’t get any explanation from the hospital as to why the situation changed so quickly,” Jill Lockhart testified.

Eva “could live another 15 to 30 years” with a well-executed spinal operation, but “without that, she risks dying,” the mother laments. Since September 2023, seven surgical operations have been scheduled and then canceled at Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland (United Kingdom). Three interventions were canceled due to staff shortages, and four others were canceled following the toddler’s breathing difficulties. These postponements complicated Eva’s situation. The current curvature of the girl’s spine increases the pressure on her internal organs, putting the patient at risk.

(TagsToTranslate)News

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Should we be worried about a pangolin coronavirus that was created in a laboratory and that killed 100% of infected mice?

January 25, 2024

By taking 3 spoons of this drink daily, you can lose 7 kg

2 weeks ago

Only brilliant minds can find the dog hiding between the towels in 8 seconds! Do you dare to face the challenge?

January 26, 2024

A new death from dengue in Martinique

January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button