“For purposes of self-gratification” he inserted three batteries into the urethra and ended up with a penis over 8 centimeters swollen and necrotic.

A 73-year-old man was hospitalized after three batteries were inserted into his urethra for “self-pleasure”. The procedure to remove the small devices was very complicated and he would have to undergo a transplant.

The cost is steep for this 73-year-old American who will undergo a penile transplant after having three batteries inserted into his urethra for purposes of "satisfaction", magazine says Urology Case Reports.

A first for the hospital team

“To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of urethral necrosis with button battery insertion.”, soberly notes to the magazine, revealing how she took care of a patient with an unusual injury to say the least. After suffering for 24 hours, a septuagenarian finally decided to go to the emergency room after three 1.3-centimeter-wide batteries were inserted into his urethra.

The man, who says he is used to the practice, said he performed the dangerous gesture for self-gratification. Unable to remove the batteries, he noticed that his penis was swollen and visible Necrotic lesions.

All three batteries were stuck.

A cumbersome process

Emergency doctors first tried to remove the devices using pliers but the patient “Proceedings became difficult to tolerate and abandoned”. Surgery was required to remove three batteries from the urinary cavity.

“All the removed batteries were covered with a black tar-like material. After removing all the batteries the urethra was re-examined: a wide circumferential burn of the anterior urethra of the penis was noted.”Describes the report, which indicates that the patient has to pass A three-step transplant.

The magazine explains it “Given the complexity of his injury, it was anticipated that penile urethral reconstruction would require a three-stage repair involving a buccal mucosa graft, followed by six months of engraftment and then another graft”.

The medical team treating the 73-year-old man took the opportunity to warn about inserting substances into the orifice not intended for this purpose: “Our case demonstrates the harmful effects that button batteries can produce on the genitourinary system and the need for emergency removal to avoid further tissue damage and long-term complications.”