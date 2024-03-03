The actress revealed her 23-year-old son Ron’s muscular body

Very discreet about her private life, Sharon Stone has decided to deviate from the rule! This January 27, the famous actress decided to reveal a photo of her eldest son, 23-year-old Ron, whom she adopted with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein. In the revealed photo, we can see a handsome young man with a really muscular and tattooed body. And one thing is for sure, he has impressive muscles! “Proud of you Ron. Well done” says her mother in the caption. Very proud of her family, the actress was kind enough to share a photo of her son. Meanwhile, she was also seen on the red carpet.

Sharon Stone, Best of Berlin International Film Festival

On Monday February 19, Sharon Stone made an appearance in Berlin. The famous American actress took the stage before the screening of her film “Casino” during the Berlin International Film Festival. Afterward, she attended a gala dedicated to peace held next to the Berlinale alongside a resplendent Helen Mirren in a black velvet dress. At 65, Sharon Stone was dressed in a long white coat adorned with pink flowers and silver details, her hair neatly brushed to the side. Also present at the event was Hillary Clinton, who was dressed in red from head to toe.

Sharon Stone expressed her gratitude to Clinton, saying, “What you said changed my life. They changed the direction and changed the path of what I chose to do” referring to her children Rowan Joseph (age 23), Laird Vaughan (age 18) and Quinn Kelly (age 17). Sharon Stone was also congratulated with warm words. “To my friend Sharon Stone, who can look amazing in anything. When she walked in, I was like, ‘Wow, who can wear a huge bathrobe and look amazing but Sharon Stone… You’re one of a kind, my friend,'” Clinton replied, reported by Deadline.

Sharon Stone’s nod to the film Basic Instinct

Sitting cross-legged on a chair and wearing pumps, The appearance of Sharon Stone’s clothing reminded many moviegoers of her iconic outfit in the 1992 film Basic Instinct. The famous interrogation scene where her character, Kathryn Trammell, is dressed in a white minidress, shoulders draped in a white coat, cigarette in hand and hair slicked back, remains etched in memory. This cult cinema moment marked a turning point in the actress’s career, although she later criticized the interpretation of the scene where she crosses her legs, claiming to have been misled by revelations about her personal life. expressed regret. .

Remake of Basic Instinct Leg Crossing Scene by Sharon Stone Ripley

In 2024, the white coat worn by Sharon Stone offers full coverage, making this piece a notable trend piece. She’s not the only celebrity to adopt this “exit bath” style. At the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Heidi Klum was also seen in the same coat at the photocall. She paired it with a bright yellow slit dress with a plunging neckline, which was also embellished with floral embroidery. The garment comes from Korean designer Miss Sohee’s spring-summer 2023 couture collection. Based in London, the designer was supported by Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Her semi-couture designs have been adopted by the likes of Bella Hadid. By Miley Cyrus during a fashion series for Vogue Spain in 2021 as well as during a television show a year earlier.