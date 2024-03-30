Salma Hayek uses this makeup product to clearly camouflage her gray hair

No more frequent coloring to hide your gray hair: Salma Hayek has found the best solutions, quick and cheap, for a beautiful, mane. The star details her tips in the video.

Salma Hayek posted a video on February 27 revealing her clever methods for covering her gray hair between two colors. We follow her beauty secrets!

Like Spain’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Zazi or Letizia, Salma Hayek is one of those stars who proudly embraces her white hair. If she often displays her natural mane on social networks, the actress also uses techniques to hide her gray hair when her work requires it. Thus, Salma Hayek published a video on Instagram revealing her unusual trick. “SO What is the secret? How can I cover them without painting them? When I do my hair myself, I put on mascara”, She explains with her white hair and attractive makeup. Her extra tip: Rinse the mascara brush well to keep some material and comb over gray hairs. “All the little rebellious strands are not only blackened, but also well tamed”Star added 57 years of age.

Makeup for hair, approved by Salma Hayek

In addition to this simple do-it-yourself technique at home, Salma Hayek revealed her hairdresser’s secret to effectively hiding gray hair. Thus, we discovered that hairstylist Miguel Martin Perez applies a Touch-up spray On the actress’s gray locks. “It’s like putting makeup on your hair,” Re-doing its roots every three weeks gives the confessor confidence. Thanks to these simple and quick techniques, the wife of the Frenchman François-Henri Pinault lets her hair live, regaining strength by dyeing it at intervals.