The United States bans asbestos, a carcinogen found in multiple products Asbestos | EPA | Environmental Protection Agency | Chrysotile asbestos | Michael Regan | Joe Biden | Cancer | USA | USA | Latest | the world

This Environmental Protection Agency The US announced the full ban on Monday AsbestosA carcinogen still used in some detergents, vehicle brakes and other products, and which kills thousands of Americans each year.

The final rule is a major expansion of the agency’s rules EPA Under the 2016 Act which amends the rules on thousands toxic substances which are used in everyday products, from Detergent till then clothes And food.

The new rule is restrictive Chrysotile asbestosThe only type of asbestos still in use USA. The substance is found in products such as brake covers and valves, and is used to make chlorine detergents and sodium hydroxide, which Caustic sodaincluding some used for water purification.

EPA Administrator Michael ReganThe rule is considered an important step to protect public health.

“With today’s ban, the EPA finally closes the door on a substance so dangerous it has been banned in more than 50 countries.” Reagan said. “This historic ban was more than 30 years in the making, and was achieved thanks to an amendment passed by Congress in 2016 to repair it. Toxic Substances Control Act”, which is the main American law on the use of chemicals.

Asbestos causes Lung cancer, Mesothelioma and other cancers, and are associated with more than 40,000 deaths USA Every year. Prohibition on the use of Asbestos serves the purpose of Cancer Initiative The announcement was made by the President Joe BidenA multi-agency plan to end cancer in the United States, Reagan said.

“The science is clear: asbestos is a carcinogen Known to seriously affect public health. This action is just the beginning as we work to protect every family, worker and community in the nation from toxic chemicals.” added Reagan.

The 2016 law authorized new standards for thousands of toxic substances found in everyday products, including substances such as asbestos. trichlorethylene, which has been known to cause cancer for decades but remains largely unregulated at the federal level. known as Take Frank Lautenberg Chemical SafetyThe purpose was to clarify and update state regulations on chemical use Toxic Substances Control Act1976 Act which remained unchanged for years.

A ban on most uses of asbestos will take effect within two years.

This National Association of Clean Water Agencieswhich represents 350 publicly owned wastewater treatment agencies, noted before the immediate ban on asbestos was announced.Almost certainly there will be shortages and price increases of chlorine and other disinfection and treatment chemicals used by the water sector.“

He American Chemistry CouncilThe chemical industry’s largest lobby group said a 15-year transition period was needed to avoid major disruptions in chemical supplies. Chlorine And sodium hydroxide.