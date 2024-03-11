They report nearly 4,000 passengers affected by canceled and delayed flights at Luis Munoz Marin Airport.

Weather conditions were forced to deteriorate in some regions of the United States More than twenty Sunday flights were canceled and delayed in Luis Munoz Marin International AirportAffecting more than 4,200 passengers, an Aerostar spokesperson confirmed, Damaris Martinez, To new day

Likewise, he called you to consult with the airlines if you have a trip pending.

“This situation can change, which is why we urge all passengers who have scheduled trips to contact their airlines or subscribe to alert tools,” Martinez told the media.

According to the latest update from Aerostar, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main airport facility, 17 flights were delayed and 8 were cancelled by the situation. Affected airlines are Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, United, Southwest, Frontier Airlines and American Airlines.

A similar scenario occurred earlier in the year, for several days, when weather conditions along the East Coast of the United States affected thousands of passengers arriving or departing from airports. At the time, thousands of travelers had their flights postponed or cancelled.

