USA

They report nearly 4,000 passengers affected by canceled and delayed flights at Luis Munoz Marin Airport.

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Weather conditions were forced to deteriorate in some regions of the United States More than twenty Sunday flights were canceled and delayed in Luis Munoz Marin International AirportAffecting more than 4,200 passengers, an Aerostar spokesperson confirmed, Damaris Martinez, To new day

Likewise, he called you to consult with the airlines if you have a trip pending.

“This situation can change, which is why we urge all passengers who have scheduled trips to contact their airlines or subscribe to alert tools,” Martinez told the media.

According to the latest update from Aerostar, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main airport facility, 17 flights were delayed and 8 were cancelled by the situation. Affected airlines are Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, United, Southwest, Frontier Airlines and American Airlines.

A similar scenario occurred earlier in the year, for several days, when weather conditions along the East Coast of the United States affected thousands of passengers arriving or departing from airports. At the time, thousands of travelers had their flights postponed or cancelled.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Trump met with Hungary’s autocratic leader Orban

16 hours ago

La Jornada – Sheinbaum meets with US Republican congressmen

January 22, 2024

More than 22 years after 9/11, another victim of the terrorist attack was identified

January 19, 2024

At least 40 people have died in the US as winter storms and extreme cold threaten parts of the country.

January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button