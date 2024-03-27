Victims of Baltimore bridge collapse include Mexican and Guatemalan nationals, officials say

(CNN) — Six people, including Mexican nationals, are still missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, according to Rafael LaVega, head of the consular section of the Mexican Embassy in Washington, who spoke to reporters near the site on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard says it will suspend its search and rescue efforts for the six people, CNN reported.

Lavega confirmed that Mexican nationals were among the victims, but did not say how many were Mexican.

A reporter asked Lavega: “We understand that some of these victims may have families or backgrounds from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador. What can you tell us?”

He replied: “Yes, nationality includes all the countries you mentioned and that’s why we’re here, because we know our people are involved,” Lavega told reporters. “It was a team that was repairing parts of potholes, I think, on the bridge, and they’re the ones who are going to rebuild the bridge: Latinos.”







Meanwhile, Miguel Luna, an immigrant from El Salvador, was identified as one of six people who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed Tuesday, according to a statement from CASA, a nonprofit organization that provides vital services to immigrants and working people. Class families.

“Sadly, we learned that one of the construction workers involved was a former member of our CASA family, which adds an even deeper layer of sadness to this already dire situation,” CASA CEO Gustavo Torres said in a statement.

“Miguel Luna, from El Salvador, left for work this Monday at 6:30 p.m. and… has not returned home,” the statement said. “He is a husband, father of three and has called Maryland home for over 19 years,” according to the statement.

“The entire Baltimore region and the CASA family are mourning this tragedy,” Torres said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and everyone affected by this horrific tragedy,” he said.

“Providing humanitarian support is a priority during this crisis, as families navigate this tragedy and seek answers about their missing loved ones,” the statement said.

“CASA is working closely with local municipal leaders in Baltimore County and Baltimore City to find answers and services for families,” Torres.

“CASA services and community planning teams conducted well-being checks on all CASA members living in South Baltimore and found that one member was indeed affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.

For its part, Guatemala’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified one of the bridge construction workers as a 26-year-old from San Luis, Petén, and the other as a 35-year-old from Camotan, Chiquimula, CNN reported. informed..

Asked again if he could confirm the nationalities, Lavega said it was too early to determine the nationalities of all the victims.

He said keeping in very close touch with the authorities is a priority.

“Accidents happen and it was a very unfortunate accident,” he said.