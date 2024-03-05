The UN says it has “good reason to believe” that rape was committed during the October 7 attack.

In a report published on Monday, the United Nations specified that the violence was carried out in “at least three locations”, including the site of the Nova festival.

Based on the information collected “From Multiple and Independent Sources”The UN published a report on Monday March 4, which it said it had “Good Reasons to Believe” That the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack were raped, as were some hostages held in Gaza. The United Nations makes it clear that this violence is also a concern “Gang rape in at least three places”including the Nova Festival site. However, the report did not specify the number of these sexual violence cases.

In a statement, Hamas said “Reject(r)” And “Sadness (r)” This report, published by the UN, condemnsis “false” “accusations” And “baseless”. According to the Palestinian movement, this UN report “Does not cite any testimony from victims” And It was intended to do “Demonize the Palestinian Resistance”.

While the United Nations was criticized for reacting too slowly to Israel’s accusation of rape and sexual violence against Hamas on 7 October, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in the Conflict, Pramila Patten, visited Israel and the West Bank, along with experts. For two and a half weeks in early February. Mission members were able to speak with survivors and witnesses of the October 7 attack and members of the health services, and viewed 5,000 photos and 50 hours of footage of the attack. Despite calls for women victims of sexual violence to come forward and testify, none of them came forward.

On the other hand, they were able to talk to and collect some of the freed hostages “Clear and convincing information that some have suffered various forms of conflict-related sexual violence, including rape and sexual torture, as well as sexually cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”Pramila Patten said during a press conference. “We have good reason to believe that such violence is still taking place”she added.