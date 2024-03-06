Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican primary, opening the field for Donald Trump

Nikki Haley has decided to end her campaign from the Republican primaries, several American media announced on Wednesday March 6, the day after “ Super Tuesday » In which Donald Trump was seen winning by a huge margin. The former president is now alone in the race for the Republican nomination for the presidential election in November, undoubtedly facing outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.

Victorious in Vermont but defeated in all other states by Donald Trump meanwhile ” Super Tuesday », Nikki Haley will not advance in the Republican primary race. Some American media, incl The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and CNN, announced this Wednesday, March 6, that the candidate would end his campaign.

The former American ambassador to the United Nations, according to the WSJ, is expected to announce her decision to withdraw at 3:00 pm (UT) on the same day from Charleston, the capital of the state of South Carolina, where she was governor.

who entered the presidential fray At the beginning of the year Finally, two Republican primaries were won: The Premiere in Washington Two days ago, and the day after yesterday in the small state of Vermont, where the primary was open, we can imagine that the Democratic electors voted to vote for the former. American Ambassador to the UN of the Trump administration. In total, she may have represented 20 to 30% of voters who expressed concern about Donald Trump and, in her words, the “chaos” of a second presidency for the billionaire…

Nikki Haley had the financial means to last until the Republican convention next July. But the pressing question remained: What was the point? Staying in the game would have allowed him to become a refuge, an alternative solution in the event of Donald Trump being convicted by the courts.

But Nikki Haley has had to think about maintaining a political future in a party that is now entirely in Donald Trump’s hands. To survive still was to continue to upset the billionaire, and thus to obscure this future. Nikki Haley has always been clear: to her, Joe Biden is worse than Donald Trump. So we should not count on him to vote against the former president next November.

Trump alone in the race

The end of Nikki Haley’s campaign Donald Trump alone in the race for the Republican nomination for the presidential election in November. Largely in the lead in these primaries, the former president once again celebrated “ A wonderful evening “when” Super Tuesday » Reassured him in his position. He didn’t mention Nikki Haley once, devoting all his attacks to her potential rival in the presidential election, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden With no real competition in the Democratic camp, a new face-off between the current American president and his predecessor is brewing at the end of the year.