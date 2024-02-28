On the run for thirty years, a terrorist from the Red Army faction was arrested in Berlin

Daniela Klatt has been wanted since the 1990s for her alleged involvement in the RAF, a far-left group that killed around thirty people.

correspondent in Berlin,

A new part of the curtain on the lead years in the former West Germany was lifted on Monday evening, with the arrest of one of the last members of a fleeing Red Army group. Daniela Klett, 66, who went into hiding after the RAF self-disbanded in 1998, was arrested in the former alternative district of Kreuzberg in Berlin, ‘along with a man whose identity has not yet been released. Two of his main associates at the time, 55-year-old Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub, 69, may fall in the process, investigators hope, and thus close the page on the tragedy. His awakening.

“The fact that a terrorist now has to answer for his actions in court is an important and clear sign of the rule of law.” Kathryn Heike Wahlmann, Interior Minister of Lower Saxony, the state that co-instructed the…