The tiger mosquito, discovered in Normandy, is now present in all regions of France – Liberation

With the formalization of the first case in Seine-Maritime on Wednesday March 20 by the Normandy regional health agency, the virus originating from South-East Asia has now spread across France.

This was the last region to survive the calamity. But Normandy in turn reported its first case of the tiger mosquito, the regional health agency (ARS) confirmed on Wednesday March 20, according to France Bleu. A sample ofAedes albopictusFrom its academic name, it was formally identified in Seine-Maritime after reports in 2023.

If, “To date, no local transmission of disease associated with this mosquito has been observed in Normandy. The regional health agency clarifies, he recalls “The presence of tiger mosquitoes can quickly become a significant source of infestation.”. Females (attack alone) are very aggressive without waiting for nightfall. In addition, “This species of mosquito is a potential carrier of viruses such as dengue, zika or chikungunya”Underlines the ARS.

This 5 millimeter vampire with white and black striped legs arrived in 2004 from South-East Asia. Since then, it has been spreading throughout France. According to health authorities, as of January 1, 2023, it was present in 71 departments, after conquering four departments in one year: Allier, Ile-et-Villain, Loire-et-Cher and Haute-Loire. The entire region should be affected within a decade.

Away from its native tropical forests, the tiger mosquito settles in regions of France that are generally cooler. But global warming provides favorable conditions for its spread, especially in urban areas. Heat shortens the mosquito’s growth cycle, while cold winters prevent larvae from disappearing.

Biological larvicide

In the north-east of France, the Eurometropolis of Strasbourg, for example, announced on Monday that it was intensifying its fight against the “tiger”. “spanning over many years”, with the deployment of biological larvicide. This can kill between 60 and 80% of larvae. To give themselves the means to fight this pest, the local authorities have also planned to quadruple the budget dedicated to the subject, increasing it to 200,000 euros.

Health authorities also recall simple measures to protect against infestation: eliminate possibilities and places with standing water or, if necessary, put sand in the cups of flower pots and put mosquito nets on rainwater tanks.