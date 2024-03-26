This symptom that appears after eating can be a sign of cancer

We know that early detection of cancer increases the chances of cure. Hence the British health authorities wanted to draw attention to a symptom which may appear in some people after a meal and which Esophageal cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, esophageal cancer is the 15th most common cancer in France, but the number of cancers has increased sevenfold in the last 25 years. Faster progression than other forms of cancer, which is due to obesity and increased gastroesophageal reflux, which are major factors in the development of this cancer. Hence the importance of being alert to the slightest warning sign!

A symptom that appears after eating

Most of the time, the cancer progresses silently, without any symptoms, until the narrowing of the food pipe leads to difficulty swallowing, called dysphagia. However, the first warning signs may appear after eating: Heartburn. Although heartburn and heartburn are quite common, they can also be a symptom of esophageal cancer. This may also be accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea or frequent bowel movements. Less common symptoms are persistent coughing or hoarseness, vomiting, difficulty breathing and loss of appetite and loss of (…).

Read more on Top Sante

Be careful, hair care products containing this ingredient are dangerous for the kidneys

Can you eat a whole loaf of bread every day?

Here are the foods you should eat every day to lead a healthy life

A new sexually transmitted disease is spreading in Europe: what are the signs?

Here’s what you should always do before eating almonds (and what we often forget).