You may suffer from it without knowing it, especially if you are a woman. As Dr. Christian Recchia points out for Yahoo, iron deficiency affects one and a half billion people worldwide. In France alone, this phenomenon affects 25 to 30% of premenopausal women. “Iron deficiency is never trivial. This is the inability of red blood cells to carry oxygen. It sounds like you had a six cylinder engine and three cylinders were not working.

Often asymptomatic at first, iron deficiency can become problematic in the long term. “It can hurt you for the rest of your life.” So it is better to know the signs first. Thus, as iron stores decrease, certain symptoms may alert you to a possible deficiency such as fatigue, headaches, certain nervousness, cramps or lack of appetite.

But don’t worry. It is very easy to remove this defect. For this, Dr. Christian recommends taking Rekia “Well controlled iron supplementation, controlled by a doctor” But adopt a balanced and varied diet. “That is, consume iron-rich plant products two or three times a week, followed by red meat.”

Blood test every year

Also, it is important to have a blood test every year to check the level of iron in the blood. “Iron is essential for your balance. When you take iron, it changes your life 100%. It reminds women who have heavy periods to be twice as careful when inviting them. He advises them to regularly ask their gynecologist to check their iron levels as they are present “Maximum Risk”.

Note that normal ferritin levels range between 20 and 400 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood (depending on the patient’s age and gender and the assay technique used). Ferritin levels less than 20 ng/ml in women and 30 in men and postmenopausal women indicate iron deficiency.

