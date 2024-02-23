The suspect arrested in the Laken Riley murder was found dead at the University of Georgia

(CNN) – Authorities arrested a suspect Friday in connection with the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus a day earlier.

“A suspect in the Laken Riley murder was arrested by the University of Georgia Police Department,” the organization said in a social media post. “At this time, there is no indication of any threat to the university campus related to this matter,” he added.

Hours earlier, university police had identified a person they were questioning in connection with the investigation, a spokeswoman for the institute said.

“We want to emphasize that this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” spokesman Greg Trevor insisted at the time.

Investigators have combed a wooded area on campus for clues about who may have killed Riley. The girl was found dead while running in the area.

Riley was a student at the Augusta University School of Nursing at its Athens campus, which is also home to the University of Georgia. He was in his third year and on the honor roll, Augusta University said.

His body was found near a lake on the University of Georgia campus Thursday afternoon. His remains were publicly identified on Friday morning.

Riley’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Authorities are awaiting an evaluation of the remains to be conducted this Friday, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told CNN.

The police point out that it was a crime

On the same day, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Around noon Thursday, authorities received a call from a man concerned about a friend who had gone out to run on the university campus and had not returned, Clark said.

Clark said investigators found the woman’s body in an area behind a nearby pond around 12:38 p.m.

Police suspect foul play, though no information has been released about a possible motive.

Asked if there was any danger to the people of the area after the student’s death, the police chief replied: “When you have a suspect, there is always fear. But there is no immediate threat at this time.”

The student was affiliated with both the universities

Before enrolling at Augusta University, Riley was a student at the University of Georgia (UGA).

“The victim was an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia until the spring of 2023 and then became a nursing student at Augusta University in Athens,” UGA spokesman Cole Souseby said.

All classes at the University of Georgia’s Athens campus were canceled Friday and will resume Monday, the institution said.

Augusta University also canceled classes Friday at the Athens College of Nursing campus, which is about 2.5 miles from the closed University of Georgia campus.

Augusta University’s president issued a statement Thursday to mourn the student’s death.

Augusta University President Brooks A. “It is with great sadness that I share with you the news that one of our students at our Athens College of Nursing campus has passed away,” Keel said in a letter from his school to the community.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Riley’s death to contact the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.

The University of Georgia suffers 2 tragedies in less than a day

Campus officials said Riley’s body was found hours after the UGA student’s “sudden death” the night before.

That student was found dead in Brumby Hall, and police found “no signs of criminal activity,” according to UGA police records. The incident was classified as a death/suicide investigation.

The last 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our university, the university said on Thursday. “And as we continue to mourn the tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our university community, especially our students.”