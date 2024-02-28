Mayor Eric Adams has called for changes to New York’s sanctuary city policy

(CNN) — New York Mayor Eric Adams called for sweeping changes to the city’s sanctuary policies, the first time he has publicly supported a change that could put undocumented immigrants accused of crimes in the hands of ICE agents. Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York

“I don’t think people who are violent and repeat crimes in our city should have the privilege of living in our city,” Adams told reporters Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall. “They have no right to live in our city and tarnish the vast majority who follow the rules here.”

Adams’ comments reflect a shift in policy that originated during the era of Mayor Ed Koch in the late 1980s and has evolved over the years spanning five city administrations.

“I want to go back to the standards of previous mayors who, I believe, subscribed to my belief that people suspected of committing serious crimes in this city should be held accountable,” Adams said.

Adams’ comments come after a series of high-profile incidents involving recent immigrants in the city who have been charged with violent crimes, including the recent shooting of a tourist during a robbery inside a clothing store in Times Square.

The definition of a sanctuary city or state may vary among jurisdictions. The term is generally applied to jurisdictions that are intended to limit cooperation or participation in federal immigration enforcement actions. How these policies are implemented may vary.

When Koch adopted the policy in 1989 — the first time a city had done so — he implemented an executive order barring agencies and officials from sharing information about immigrants unless it involved a criminal matter or the individual authorized it.

Years later, in 2014, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council added force to the rule’s language, promoting legislation to remove ICE from correctional center facilities and ban local police officers from honoring ICE detainer requests. ICE issues detainer requests which are official requests to hold a person for possible deportation.

The city’s current law includes some exceptions: People with recent convictions for certain violent crimes and those on a federal terrorist watch list are exempt from the rule. If ICE obtains a warrant against an individual, it is still valid under current rules.

The sanctuary city policy has become a useful talking point for Republicans, who have tried to blame Democrats for inaction on the US-Mexico border.

Adams’ shift also underscores the challenge facing some Democratic mayors across the country who have historically supported sanctuary city policies.







What do sanctuary city advocates say?

Advocates of sanctuary city policies, for their part, have long argued that these policies ultimately make cities safer for everyone, including immigrant communities who are often vulnerable to and fearful of crime. Talk to law enforcement.

The New York Immigration Coalition released a statement earlier this month clarifying the city’s current policy.

“Recent events in New York City have fueled fear mongering and baseless attacks against sanctuary city policies. New York’s long-standing sanctuary policies are public safety measures, laws that protect entire communities and encourage immigrants to seek police protection,” the coalition said. wrote in a statement. .

Adams did not outline concrete changes to the law, but changes would require the support of a majority of the city’s legislature, unless he resorts to executive action. During a recent press conference, city council spokeswoman Adrienne Adams said the organization does not plan to address any changes.

During a meeting with voters Monday, the mayor said deportation should be the next step after someone commits a crime, though he did not specify whether a conviction is required.

“Most immigrants and asylum seekers who come here want to work, but (because of) the small number of people who commit crimes, we have to change the sanctuary city law so that if you commit a serious crime, a violent act, we can turn you over to ICE. We can turn around and deport you,” he said.