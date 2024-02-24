Donald Trump at CPAC, the most prestigious conservative forum in the US: “A vote for me is a ticket to freedom”

Donald Trump spoke at CPAC, the most prestigious conservative forum in the US

“Four years ago I told you that if corrupt Joe Biden Into the White House, our borders will be dismantled, our middle class will be destroyed, and our communities will be plagued by…violent crime. “We were right about everything,” he shot. Donald Trump As soon as he went on stage CPAC, Major American conservative forum.

During his speech former President Dr Appreciated the attendance of international dignitaries at the annual conferenceEspecially the president Argentina’s Javier Mili: “He has achieved a lot. He is a great gentleman. They know their mega: Make Argentina great again.. And then I realized that he is one of the few people who can actually do it… Thank you very much, Javier. And it also celebrated the presence of the leader of VOX, Santiago Abascal, and the son of the former president of Brazil, Flavio Bolsonaro.

Trump praised Milley at the conservative convention

In his speech, the Republican said a vote for Trump was “a ticket to freedom, a passport from tyranny and the only escape from the fast track to hell for Joe Biden and his gang.” T added: “November 5 will be our new liberation day. But, for liars and cheats… it will be their judgment day!”

“I stand before you today not only as your past and future president, but as a proud political dissident,” he said.

The former president asserted that with him in the White House, the brutal Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 “would never have happened.” He explained that during his mandate “Iran was bankrupt” and added that Ukraine would not have been invaded: “I spoke to Putin repeatedly.”

CPAC is known for being Oldest and most respected conservative forum in the United StatesEstablished in 1964. It aims to protect principles such as life, liberty and property rights.

The main focus of the event is national politics; However, its importance also lies in its ability to bring together a broad spectrum of conservative figures in a year filled with major elections in the United States.

This year, the meeting has attracted international leaders, incl Argentina’s Javier Mille – who speaks this Saturday afternoon – and Salvadoran deputy BucaleAlso a former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. And the presence of such prominent Latin American leaders reflects Trumpism’s efforts to get closer to Latino voters, traditionally Democratic voters, but among whom he has already made his way into the 2020 elections.

Bueckel was greeted amid cheers by dozens of conference attendees last Thursday. During his speech he defended his victory in the country’s last presidential and legislative elections, where he received 84% support amid complaints of irregularities by the opposition. The president highlighted his security policy and encouraged Americans to “follow the example of El Salvador.”

CPAC will serve as a barometer for the conservative political future, focusing on critical issues such as immigration, democratic values ​​and the fight against human trafficking.

