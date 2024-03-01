The surprising reason is that we have to get up every night to urinate

When we often get up at night to urinate (what we call nocturia), we sometimes blame an underactive prostate gland, the “piss-mem” herbal tea we drink after dinner, or even high blood pressure. But, according to a new study from the University of Wenzhou (China), conducted on more than 13,000 people over the age of 20, frequent urges to get up may simply be due to screen consumption.

The effect was seen on the screen from 5 am

According to the findings of this study, people who spend 5 hours or more per day watching television and/or videos on their tablets or smartphones are more likely to have nocturia, or the need to urinate more than once during the night, which is significantly Affects the quality of life. “Individuals in the group with the longest television or video viewing time A significantly higher risk of 48% suffering from nocturia compared to the group with the least television or video viewing time,” the researchers explain.

It also increases the risk of falling

How can time spent watching our recommended series affect the urge to go to the toilet? It’s quite simple because spending too much time on the screen disrupts the production of melatonin, the hormone that we have (…)

