News at noon. International Sleep Day, the world’s first at Montpellier University Hospital… What you need to remember

Montpellier University Hospital is receiving a world first. At the Montpellier University Hospital, Professor Christian Herlin’s team at the Department of Plastic Surgery has developed a technique that makes it possible to restore lymph flow to the venous sector by unclogging lymphedema from vessels less than 0.1 mm. The procedure carried out on a 19-year-old patient is a world first.

International Sleep Day. While a set of good practices related to a healthy lifestyle will optimize your chances of falling into the hands of Morpheus, there is no perfect method for good sleep. Public Health France says that 70% of French people have trouble sleeping, and 20% have a chronic disorder. Insomnia, apnea, sleep paralysis…not to mention hypersomnia and narcolepsy which cause fatigue and lethargy regardless of how many hours of sleep you get.

Suspended from air on suspicion of collaborating with France Info journalist Jordan Bardella. The boss of Franceinfo, Jean-Philippe Baille, informed his editorial staff early this Thursday, March 14 in the afternoon that his colleague Jean-François Achille Béranger will not be in the presentation of the upcoming program “Les Informes” with Goodness.

This decision follows revelation, by world, Wednesday March 13, a journalist’s contribution to the book Jordan Bardella wants to write. “He declined to co-write the book, and his discussions with Jordan Bardella were part of his contacts with politicians of all parties in the exercise of his profession.reports one of his colleagues.

Football Champions League: PSG know their quarter-final opponent. PSG will face FC Barcelona. The first leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on April 9 or 10, while the return leg will be played at the Camp Nou on April 16 or 17.

The poster to follow in these quarter-finals will undoubtedly be the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

You can now get paid sick leave. Questioned by the government on the transposition of the European Directive, the Council of State decided this Thursday, March 14: Employees on sick leave, regardless of their origin (professional or not) will now have the right to four weeks of paid leave. per year.

The minimum duration of paid leave in Europe is four weeks per year, compared to five weeks in France, but in France, absence due to illness of non-occupational origin has so far not stimulated the acquisition of paid leave.