At age 29 and in perfect health, she died in excruciating agony from a parasite that had eaten away at her lungs.

Ashley Timbury was in good health, but within hours everything changed. This young man is a 29-year-old Australian in Sydney Died in excruciating pain after contracting Staphylococcus aureusa “Super bacteria” which was burning holes in his lungs.

It all started on February 15. As she went about her daily chores, Ashley complained Discomfort in legs and makes me feel uncomfortable. The girl was taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital, not far from her home in Nowra, where she was placed in an induced coma. Tests revealed bacteria in his lungs.

After being transferred to St George’s Hospital in Sydney, doctors diagnosed him with Staphylococcus aureus, a naturally occurring bacteria on the skin and mucous membranes. “We were told she had a super-bacteria that was attacking all her organs,” explains her cousin. Shantel Locke, at Yahoo News Australia. When it enters the bloodstream, the bacteria can cause a variety of infections, from simple skin infections to septicemia, which can lead to death. Nickname “MRSA super-bacteria”, Staphylococcus aureus can be transmitted from person to person through contaminated food or water.

Despite antibiotic treatment, Ashley Timbery developed pneumonia. To their horror, doctors discovered that bacteria was eating away at his lungs. “The doctors showed us a scan showing normal lungs. Then they showed us his, Shantel Locke continued. His lungs were covered in holes from pneumonia and bacteria.which settled in his lung cavity.”

Ashley Timbury died of pneumonia on February 29, 2024. A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been started to help his family plan his funeral.