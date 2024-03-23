After 60, what foods should you choose to lose weight?

As we age, it is normal to face it various diseases. Many people experience changes in their physical and mental health. Weight gain, memory loss, energy loss, but luckily there are effective ways to lose weight. Dietician Namami Aggarwal Here are five foods to eat after the age of 60.

According to Stay in shape And not gaining weight, many people follow Diet Forbidden when it is sufficient Eat in a balanced way And do enough Sports. Getting rid of extra pounds in young people is a very simple practice that can be done quickly. You just have to find your balance to continue enjoying yourself. Unfortunately, there comes Age Or Thin tax becomes complicated.

Over time, it becomes more and more difficultRemove extra pounds which tends to accumulate. Losing weight becomes a real challenge and Balance becomes our worst enemy. Yes, twelve 60 years It is a difficult milestone to pass. for this reason Hormonal changes for this reason Menopause In women, the metabolism is no longer the same. A lack of retirement activity contributes gain weight, that’s why it’s important to keep moving forward. We mistakenly think that aging is a natural process that cannot be dealt with. Thanks for the though Good contribution, stay healthy becomes easier. We know in particular that vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, calcium and potassium play a crucial role, as does diet.

Slimming: 5 Foods to Eat After 60

eat healthy Lets you stay healthy and not gain weight even after 60! To keep shape and line, the Plate material is decisive. 5 types of food should be part of the daily life of a person sixty or older. We begin together Omega 3 rich foods. Present in nuts, fatty fish or seeds, this ingredient contributes Prevention of inflammation and appearance of diseases. The Calcium But should be part of your diet. Lobbyists always advise drinking milk, although cow’s milk causes many irritations and intolerances. So we recommend that you limit lactose and supplement with options like chickpeas or green leafy vegetables.

As we age, the walls of the gastrointestinal tract become thinner, making digestion more difficult. To overcome these problems, it is better to favor Fiber rich foods. To do this, we choose whole grains, legumes, and seasonal fruits and vegetables! It should not be forgotten Iron ! Present in green leaves, lentils, beans, it allowsAvoid anemia and severe fatigue. Finally, the Vitamin Calias ascorbic acid, Participates in the formation of collagen and iron absorption. It is found in citrus fruits, strawberries, peppers or broccoli. You know his secret healthy age And Stay in shape : Healthy and balanced diet!