The story of Le Figaro’s special correspondent

By Cyril Lewis

published ,
Israeli security forces outside the gates of Ofer prison, located in the West Bank near Ramallah, on November 24.
Ilya Yefimovich/Image-Alliance/dpa/AP Images

Descriptive – Since October 7, the Hebrew state has been accused of particularly brutal torture against Gazan detainees.

Special envoy for Jerusalem and Ramallah

It is a black hole whose contours are still difficult to discern. After more than five months of war, the detention facilities and conditions of Palestinians from occupied Gaza by the Israeli army have come under siege. Despite the urgent requests of NGOs specializing in the protection of human rights, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) still does not have access to the military bases at which they are interrogated, often after being captured, for several weeks.

The military has released neither their numbers nor their identities, and refuses to comment on allegations of misconduct that spill out of the camps. As per daily Haaretz, 27 Gazan prisoners have died there since the October 7 massacre. Each death will be the subject of an investigation assigned to the military prosecutor’s office. The main camp identified by Israeli media is located at the Sde Teiman base, not far from Beersheva…

