In Gaza, the frustration of some young people is summed up by this quote reported by UNICEF

Khatib / AFP said Khatib / AFP said Israel-Hamas war: This quote, reported by UNICEF, sums up the frustration of young Gazans precisely (Photo of Gazan women and children in Rafah on March 26, 2024)

Gaza – words, beyond despair. UNICEF reported heartbreaking comments from young Gazans. Living conditions in the Gaza Strip have become so dire that some teenagers have said they hope “to kill” To put an end to this “The Nightmare”United Nations Children’s Fund spokesman James Elder said.

Speaking via video conference from Rafah on Tuesday, March 26, he asserted that the situation in Gaza had reached a new high. “The Darkest Chapters in Human History”.

“Yesterday, UNICEF sat down with teenagers, many of whom said they were so desperate that they wanted this nightmare to end so badly (so much) that they hoped they would be killed”He said during a regular UN press briefing. “The unspeakable is regularly said in Gaza”.he added.

Call to open routes for humanitarian convoys

As the Gaza Strip, encircled by Israel, teeters on the brink of famine, calls have grown for Israel to open more crossing points into the Palestinian territory. According to the United Nations, before the war, at least 500 trucks entered every day, compared to about 150 today.

Israelis “Every gram, every liter, every kilogram that enters Gaza has the right to be controlled and monitored”Jens Lark, spokesperson for the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs, noted during a press briefing.

“But they can’t say, once (aid) gets in (Gaza), that it’s just up to us to take care of it. They must create an enabling environment that allows us to deliver » Help, he said.

Denied humanitarian aid

A UNICEF spokesman said that between March 1 and 22, a quarter of 40 humanitarian aid missions to northern Gaza were refused.

“There is an old crossing point that can be used in the north, 10 minutes from where these people are begging for food. 10 minutes away. By opening this crossing point, we can end this humanitarian crisis within days. But it remains closed »He protested.

In Gaza, he concluded, “Vital aid is blocked, lives are lostDignity is violated ».

