Iran has vowed a “decisive response” to the alleged attack on Israel

A raid destroyed the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus on Monday, killing eight people, including the commander of the Revolutionary Guards. Tehran”Zionist regime and wants a “A serious response from the international community”.

An Israeli strike destroyed the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus on Monday, state media reported. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), the commander of the Revolutionary Guards and five of his members were killed in the attack, which took place in a highly tense regional context against the backdrop of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The NGO, based in Great Britain, relied on sources in Syria for confirmation “Killing of senior officer serving as head of Quds Force for Syria and Lebanon, two Iranian advisers and five members of Iranian Revolutionary Guards”.. The commander belongs to the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for external operations.

“Critical Answer”

“Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the embassy compound of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.Syrian capital, Iranian state television Irib said.

Iran’s ambassador to Syria said his country would bring “Critical Answer” for raids attributed to Israel. The “The building was attacked by an F-35 fighter jet and six missiles (…) This action will result in a decisive response from us”, the diplomat told reporters. Later, Iran’s foreign minister spoke to his Syrian counterpart. During the call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian considered the attack on the Iranian embassy annex in Damascus. “The consequences of these actions were blamed on the Zionist regime, as a violation of all international obligations and conventions, and emphasized the need for a serious response to such criminal actions from the international community”According to a press release from the ministry.

The Syrian Defense Ministry, for its part, confirmed it “Israeli enemy launches airstrikes from occupied Syrian Golan targeting Iranian embassy annex in Damascus”.. “The attack destroyed the entire building, killing and injuring everyone inside. The work is going on to pull out the dead bodies and the injured from under the debris.The ministry added in a press release.

Syria condemns “terrorist attack”

Iranian Noor News Agency gave information about this “Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari and his family were not injured during the Israeli attack”.. An AFP correspondent at the scene confirmed that the embassy annex building was completely destroyed by the strike. AFP photos show the building completely destroyed, in ruins. Away from the scene, dozens of men gathered in front of the scene. Ambulance is at the scene. Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli strike destroyed the Iranian embassy’s annex in Syria.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad condemned a “Heinous terrorist attack”. “We strongly condemn this attack” who killed “Many innocent people”, the minister declared in a statement carried by the official Syrian press agency Sanaa. An AFP correspondent at the scene indicated that the minister had gone there. “Israeli Occupied Entity May Not Affect Relations Between Iran and Syria”he added.