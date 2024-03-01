News

“The real cause of this tragedy is the context in which it occurs,” analyzes the Middle East expert

Evidence collected by Agence France-Presse claims that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd in Gaza during a food distribution on Thursday, February 29. Analysis on 19/20 data set by University Public Law Professor and Middle East expert Bailigh Nabli.

Gazans killed during food distribution: “The real cause of this tragedy is the context in which it takes place”, analyzes a Middle East expert.

(France information)

Bailig Nabli, a university professor of public law and an expert on the Middle East, recalls that there are “easts”Or “The Israeli army’s version of the situation is contradicted by an independent investigation”. He specifically cites Al-Chifa Hospital, which was introduced by the Israeli army “Hamas headquarters and “Which turned out to be a hospital with civilians inside.”. According to the expert, the IDF “Can’t escape the law of war”. “When we communicate and we are in a state of war, our communication is in reality propaganda”That explains.

Famine in Gaza ’caused by blockade against international law’

“Ultimately, the real cause of this tragedy is the context in which it occurs, which is that the Gazans suffer from drought conditions, and this famine is not a natural phenomenon, it is not caused by a natural disaster. It is caused by the blockade, against international law, by the Israeli army. An imposed war crime is a guaranteed blockade.”Béligh Nabli continues, who believes “That in this, his responsibility in relation to the tragedy is primary, beyond the factual version.”

