The ruling junta reduced military cooperation with the US

Niger’s ruling military junta has terminated a military agreement authorizing the presence of US Department of Defense military and civilian personnel on its territory, junta spokesman Col. Amadou Abdraman said Saturday. The move follows a visit by US officials this week.

“The American presence in the territory of the Republic of Niger is illegal.” After the French, American troops could be expelled from Niger in turn. The regime of generals in power in Niamey on Saturday condemned “with immediate effect” a military cooperation agreement signed with the United States in 2012, affirming that the American presence “violates all constitutional and democratic rules”.

Shortly after coming to power on July 26, 2023, the Niamey regime denounced a military cooperation agreement with France, and the last French troops left Niger in late December.

After the coup that overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum, Washington suspended its cooperation with Niger.

But the United States has about 1,100 troops engaged in the counter-jihadist fight in the country and a large drone base in Agadez (north).

In December they said they were ready to resume this cooperation under conditions.

On Saturday evening, regime spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane indicated that the Nigerian government had decided “in consideration of the aspirations and interests of its people” that “the agreement regarding the presence of the United States military with full responsibility will be denounced with immediate effect. United States Department of Defense personnel and civilians in Niger territory.” employees.

In a press release, read on national television, Amadou Abdraman clarified that the American military presence is “illegal” and “violates all constitutional and democratic rules”.







According to Niami, this “unfair” agreement was “unilaterally imposed” by the United States through a “simple note verbale” on July 6, 2012.

The move follows a three-day visit by a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Fee.

During this three-day visit, Moli Phi could not meet the head of the military regime, Abdurrahmane Tiani, according to a Nigerian government source.

“The arrival of the American delegation did not respect diplomatic practices,” Amadou Abdraman explained on Saturday, confirming that the American government had “unilaterally” informed Niamey of its arrival date and the composition of its delegation. .

“liberal attitude”

He also condemned Molly Fee’s “apathetic attitude”, which, in his view, “has the potential to undermine the nature of relations between the two countries”.

Arriving in Niamey on Tuesday, the delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Fee, was initially scheduled to spend two days there, but decided to extend its stay, according to a Nigerian government source.

However, she was able to meet twice with the military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamin Zein.

A spokesman for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, informed X that Washington had taken note of the Niami regime’s statement and that it followed “frank discussions (…) on our concerns” about the junta’s “proportion”.

The United States is still in contact with the junta and will provide new information “if necessary,” he added on the same social network.

We are aware of the CNSP’s statement in Niger, which follows frank discussions at senior level in Niamey this week about our concerns with the trajectory of the CNSP. We are in touch with CNSP and will provide further updates as warranted. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) March 17, 2024



The Pentagon gave a similar statement to AFP.

On Saturday evening, Colonel Abdraman also spoke of a return to constitutional order in a country that has moved closer to its neighbors Burkina and Mali – ruled by the military – but also to countries such as Iran or Russia.

“The government of Niger has reaffirmed its firm desire to organize a return to normal constitutional life as soon as possible,” he declared, assuring that it was a “proud commitment” from the transitional president, “expressed in his address. On August 19 nation”

During the message, General Tiani then referred to a transition of a maximum of three years and its duration would be determined by “national dialogue”.

After the coup, Niger notably – like Burkina and Mali – left the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which had heavily sanctioned it.

In late February, ECOWAS decided to lift most of these restrictions.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have announced the formation of a joint force to fight jihadists who regularly attack their three countries.

