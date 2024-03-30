LIVE – War in Ukraine: Power cut after Russian strike, update on situation
Three Ukrainian thermal power plants sustained significant damage after a Russian fire on Friday, according to Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK.
Follow the latest information live.
Follow for full coverage
Ukraine: Two Years of War
2 killed in Russian bombing
At least two people were killed and one wounded in a Russian bombardment in the town of Krasnohorivka, located very close to the front in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday, claiming to have destroyed nine enemy drones overnight.
Regional governor Vadyam Filashkin said in a telegram that the city “was under enemy fire during the night and morning.” The shots killed a 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, and wounded others, he said, calling on the last civilians present to flee the city.
Many children were evacuated from Belgorod
Five thousand children were evacuated from the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, after weeks of bombing by Kiev, the region’s governor announced on Saturday.
“Five thousand of our children are already outside the region. Yesterday, 1,300 children arrived in St. Petersburg, Bryansk and Makhachkala,” said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Children who live in the region and municipalities near the border, including the regional capital Belgorod, will receive distance education next month, he added.
Regional authorities announced last week that 9,000 miners would be relocated to other regions after a series of cross-border bombings and drone strikes killed more than a dozen civilians.
“The Pre-War Era”
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe has now entered a pre-war era. “I don’t want to scare anyone, but the war is no longer a fantasy of the past. It is a reality and it started more than two years ago,” Donald Tusk said in an interview on Friday, along with the invasion of Ukraine. Lena alliance of eight European newspapers (the leading European newspaper alliance). “The most worrying thing at the moment is that absolutely all scenarios are possible. We have not experienced a situation like this since 1945,” declared the former president of the European Council.
Russia: Military occupation campaign launched
Russia will begin its spring military recruitment campaign on Monday, involving thousands of young men aged 18 to 30. “The spring military recruitment drive will begin on April 1,” said a senior general staff officer, Vice Admiral Vladimir Tsimliansky. New entrants will replace existing conscripts at previous bases which will not necessarily be demobilized.
The Russian military assures that these new recruits will not be sent to Ukraine, but the campaign, which is held twice a year, comes at a time when many Russians fear a new mobilization. “There are some whose arms we can twist to get them to sign and go ahead,” says Nicolas Ricoux, former commander of the 7th Armored Brigade at LCI.
Russia begins its spring military recruitmentSource: TF1 information
Update on the situation
- Three Ukrainian thermal power plants suffered significant damage after a Russian fire, Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK said on Friday, without giving the location of the installations. “Occupiers attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was severely damaged,” the company lamented in a press release. It said its engineers reacted “quickly” to deal with the damage. The power ministry indicated in the evening that it has cut power in a total of seven regions.
- One person was killed and two others injured Friday in a Ukrainian drone strike that hit an apartment building in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, the region’s governor said. “The drone hit an apartment building. As a result of the explosion, unfortunately one person died. Two people were injured,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
- Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe has now entered a “pre-war era”. “I don’t want to scare anyone, but the war is no longer a fantasy of the past. It is a reality and it started more than two years ago,” Donald Tusk said in an interview on Friday, along with the invasion of Ukraine. Alliance of eight European newspapers (leading European newspaper alliance). “The most worrying thing at the moment is that absolutely all scenarios are possible. We have not experienced a situation like this since 1945”, declared the former president of the European Council. .
Live
Hello and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to events in Ukraine.
Ukraine imposed emergency power cuts in some regions on Friday and called on the West to help deal with the attack.uncivilized“, three thermal power plants were damaged after a new major Russian strike. These suffered significant damage after the Russian fire, Ukrainian energy supplier DTEK said, without giving the location of the installations.”Occupiers attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The equipment was seriously damaged“, the company lamented in a press release, and clarified that its engineers “Rright away” responded to dealing with the loss.
National operator Ukrainergo said:Forced emergency (power) cut till evening“therefore in the three regions”Lack of production capacity“Electricity as a result of”Strong attack“Russian.”Restrictions” Two others were already in place in the region after previous bombings.
The Energy Ministry indicated in the evening that it had cut power in a total of seven regions, and asked Ukrainians “His understanding of these temporary difficulties“.”The enemy hopes to sow panic and despair. But we spent the winter light and warm, and we will continue“, he added in a message on Telegram.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko had earlier announced that “Strong attack“Energy production sites in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava (central) and Cherkasy (central) were specifically targeted. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmygal condemned “Barbaric attacks on the Ukrainian energy system“
Get the latest info in the thread above.
(TagsToTranslate)Russia