LIVE – War in Ukraine: Power cut after Russian strike, update on situation

At least two people were killed and one wounded in a Russian bombardment in the town of Krasnohorivka, located very close to the front in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday, claiming to have destroyed nine enemy drones overnight.

Regional governor Vadyam Filashkin said in a telegram that the city “was under enemy fire during the night and morning.” The shots killed a 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, and wounded others, he said, calling on the last civilians present to flee the city.