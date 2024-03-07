A senior Russian military official, in comments reported Thursday by the RIA news agency, warned that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a full-scale war in Europe, adding that the likelihood of Moscow’s forces being involved in a new conflict “significantly increased.”

Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, made this comment in an article written for the Ministry of Defense publication. “The possibility of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine – from the expansion of participants in the form of ‘proxy forces’ used for military confrontation with Russia to a full-scale war in Europe – cannot be excluded,” Vladimir Zarudnitsky said. “The main source of military threats to our state is the anti-Russian policy of the United States and its allies, who are conducting a new type of hybrid war to weaken Russia in every possible way, limit its sovereignty and destroy its territory. Honesty”, Moscow is increasingly likely to be drawn into a new military conflict, he added.significantly“

Thanks to oil, Russia could continue fighting for 2 years

For his part, the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, speculated on Thursday that the latest NATO military exercises resembled a rehearsal for an armed confrontation with Russia, according to comments reported by Press Agency Interfax. NATO is currently leading a military exercise involving 20,000 troops from 13 countries, in Norway, Sweden and the north of Finland, until March 14.

video. War in Ukraine: “Large and precise explosions…”, for the first time, Ukraine uses AASM Hammer guided bombs delivered by France via https://t.co/ctGONUEoDf @lindpendant – The Independent (@lindependent) March 7, 2024

According to Lithuanian intelligence agencies, Russia has sufficient resources to continue fighting in Ukraine under current conditions for at least two more years due to high oil prices, Western sanctions and state investments. “Moscow is able to assess lessons learned and improve its combat effectiveness”Add Lithuanian intelligence to his report.