The publisher of GTA 6 made Borderlands 4 official and preserved

After a long journey through the desert, the awesome group Gearbox is finally getting its head above water. Goodbye embracer hell, hello a new editor and Borderlands 4 crazier than ever?

A large part of Gearbox will change the creamery in any case, including handling the famous looter shooter franchise. With the enormous resources of a new major publisher in support, fans waiting for Borderlands 4 should finally be duly rewarded.

Borderlands 4 takes two to make

This is news that will please fans of Gearbox Productions and Randy Pitchford’s magic tricks (yes). Long owned by Embracer Group, the studio behind the Borderlands license went private again last month. And today there was a major new development. A few hours ago, publisher Take-Two (Rockstar Games, 2K) announced its purchase for a handsome sum of $460 million. With this jackpot, the American giant and its CEO Strauss Zelnick are adding very strong franchises to their portfolio. In addition to the series that popularized the looter shooter genre, there’s also Homeworld, Rainfall, and Duke Nukem.

If we believe the terms of the agreement, Gearbox will retain control of the above intellectual properties. However, they will get huge financial support. In its press release, Take-Two Interactive also mentioned something that will make fans very happy. ” Gearbox and 2K are actively developing the next installment of the Borderlands franchise ” Without saying that, we can easily understand that it is Borderlands 4. The studio can thus afford more madness on this highly anticipated sequel. We hope of course in the good sense of the word and without an economic model like NBA 2K.

Hopefully the rest of the Borderlands adventures will be even brighter than before. © Gearbox

If Randy is happy, everyone is happy?

The takeover announcement comes from Take-Two, but Gearbox and its founder Randy Pitchford also issued a press release of their own. ” Joining the ranks of Take-Two/2K will help take Gearbox to the next level. The publisher has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to our engine to generate creativity, happiness and profit. We set the bar for interactive entertainment. When we worked together as partners we produced remarkable results with innovative and memorable games. I am so excited about what we can do now that we are together “

Remember that, in the past, some Gearbox games were published by 2K. Now that the two houses are one, let’s hope this bodes well for the future. In any case, the situation under the Embracer Group’s control couldn’t be worse… right? If Borderlands 4 is confirmed to be in development, however, you’ll have to be patient before seeing anything. Note that the Gearbox branch based in San Francisco is still owned by Embracer. This will inevitably have to change its name, and it has great licenses like Remnant or Hyper Light Breaker. Wish them all the best.