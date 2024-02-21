Games

An innovative approach inspired by Fortnite

Crazy TaxiSega’s cult game is making a comeback as a AAA title, but with an innovative approach inspired by customer service games. Fortnite. This new version of Crazy Taxi, confirmed by Sega Sapporo president, Takaya Segawa, promises to revolutionize the classic gameplay with live events, collaboration and customization.

New model for Crazy Taxi

The Crazy Taxi reboot draws inspiration from AAA live service games, such as Fortnite, with plans for live events and extensive customization. This approach aims to innovate the gaming experience by integrating interactive and evolving elements.

Survival mode and racing with 100 players

The game will include a survival mode where up to 100 players can compete in crazy races. The idea aligns with the current trend of competitive multiplayer games and could attract a new generation of players.

Jet set radio follows the same path

Another Sega Project Jet Set Radio will also go the service game route. Inspired by Fortnite and GTA Online, it will mix open-world exploration, graffiti-centric gameplay and shooting elements, thus enriching its universe with new characters and stories.

Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio remakes are planned

Before the reboots arrive, remakes of the original Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are also planned, giving fans a dose of nostalgia before diving into the new versions.

This information, although promising, remains to be confirmed. However, みどり, an insider known for his reliability, has already proven his credibility regarding the Persona license.

