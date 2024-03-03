Rockstar takes drastic measures to stop GTA 6 leaks

It is official, GTA 6 Coming to consoles in 2025. A famous singer The game has entered the final stages of design. The developers decided to tighten the screws By sending employees back to the Rockstar Games premises to avoid leaks.

Rockstar gone for another intense work session?

After almost 11 years of waiting, GTA VI is approaching. This Thursday, February 29, Gameblog It was announced Rockstar Games Made a new arrangement. Developers of Grand Theft Auto Decided to warn Future leaks By bringing employees back to the site. No more teleworking, Employees must work in person at least 5 days a week. According to GameblogThis decision will not please the employees, who “ crunch ” The crunch In the world of video games, before a game is released, there is an intensive period of work filled with overtime. This period is not mandatory, but is often imposed by developers to deliver games on time.

However, this new measure is reasonable on Rockstar’s part. Many elements related GTA 6 leak During the last years. The premise of a man and a woman as the main characters was born from the distribution of extracts from the game on the network by hackers. Teaser leak was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Rockstar obliged the day the teaser of the game was released Bring forward the time for the video to be broadcast due to leakage. An event that forced developers to take all their precautions before delivering the new GRand Theft Auto In 2025.